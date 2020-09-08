Williamsburg woman, infant die in Henrico Co. crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Williamsburg woman and an infant were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 in Henrico County over Labor Day weekend.

Virginia State Police responded to the northbound lanes of I-295 at the 25 mile marker at 5:24 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities said Tuesday that a 2008 Acura TL was traveling north on the interstate when the driver of the vehicle, identified as 31-year-old Erica K. Dixon, ran off the left side of the road and crossed the median, driving into oncoming traffic.

Her vehicle hit a 2014 Honda CR-V and Dixon was killed in the crash. She was wearing her seat belt, police said. An infant passenger died from his injuries after being taken to VCU Medical Center, according to state police. He was in a child safety seat.

The crash remains under investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES: