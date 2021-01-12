18-year-old medevaced after striking VDOT truck in York County crash

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old driver was medevaced with serious injuries after crashing into a VDOT truck Tuesday morning in York County, just outside of Williamsburg.

Authorities blocked off all lanes at Merrimac Trail and Armstrong Drive, in Carver Gardens, to allow for a helicopter to land, per the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Virginia State Police say the two-vehicle crash happened around 8:30 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed a Chevrolet Blazer driven by the 18-year-old was heading west on Merrimac Trail when it drifted into the eastbound lanes, striking the VDOT sign repair truck head-on. The crash caused the VDOT truck to go into a ditch and overturn.

The driver of the VDOT received non life-threatening injuries and the driver of the Blazer was flown for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released, as police say this is an active investigation. Check back for updates.

