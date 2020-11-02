Busch Gardens to hold limited capacity ‘Christmas Celebration’ events

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — You can still celebrate the Christmas season this year at Busch Gardens Williamsburg despite the pandemic.

Busch Gardens will hold an ongoing “Christmas Celebration,” a limited capacity version of its usual “Christmas Town” experience this fall/winter.

The special event will take place on select dates from Nov. 13 to January 2, 2021, with eight of the park’s villages and 15 roller coasters open in addition to the Christmas lights and entertainment. The park’s train will also be open.

“The Christmas season is a special time for our park. This year has been challenging for so many and we’re thrilled to bring some holiday joy to even more families now that we’re able to offer additional reservations for this spectacular holiday event,” said Kevin Lembke, president of Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA. “We continue to operate with enhanced health and safety measures, and have created an event full of Christmas experiences for kids and adults that safely deliver a festive combination of exciting coasters, rides, live holiday music and delicious food and drinks.”

Admission for the Christmas Celebration starts at $39.99, with free admission for park members. You can buy a 2021 membership now for as low as $11.25 per month with no down payment. Tickets went on sale Monday (Nov. 2).

For more on the event and to review Busch Garden’s safety guideline, click here.

