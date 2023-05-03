WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The popular Williamsburg amusement park, Busch Gardens, has announced it will be going cashless next week.

According to a release, the transition to cashless operations will begin on Thursday, May 11. This will mean that cash will no longer be accepted as payment — instead, visitors will be encouraged to use credit cards, debit cards, or smart devices with Apple Pay or Google Pay.

“If you don’t have a payment card, we have you covered,” the release reads. “Just stop by one of our easy-to-use Cash-to-Card kiosks located throughout the park to transfer your cash (free of charge) onto a Visa prepaid debit card that can be used anywhere Visa is accepted.”

While the Cash-to-Card kiosk is free, the recipient of the prepaid debit card may be charged $3.95 per month after 92 consecutive days with no transactions.

Busch Gardens claims it is going cashless because transactions are “faster, safer, and more secure.”

For more information, visit the Busch Gardens website.