WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation will be offering free admission to the Historic Area and Art Museums in honor of Juneteenth.

Admission is free for Colonial Williamsburg on June 19 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., making this the first time in history that the entire museum will be open to the public at no cost. This event coincides with the Juneteenth programming coordinated by the Juneteenth Community Consortium, which organized in early 2022 with the goal to educate, commemorate, and celebrate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth marks the emancipation of thousands of enslaved people. The significance of June 19 occurred in 1895, when federal forces arrived in Galveston, Texas, to enact the Emancipation Proclamation signed more than two years earlier by President Lincoln.

In honor of this date, Colonial Williamsburg’s Juneteenth programming will include several performances detailing the lives of several important black figures and a walking tour exploring the paradox of the institution of slavery and the movement for independence.

All Juneteenth events hosted by Colonial Williamsburg Foundation are free, however event tickets for additional programming are still required. These events include carriage rides, evening programs, and the musket range, which can be purchased online or at the onsite ticket offices.

For the full list of Juneteenth events, visit here. For parking information and a downloadable map of the area, visit here.

For more information on Juneteenth, visit the Colonial Williamsburg website.