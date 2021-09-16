Dr. Fauci to receive honorary degree from William & Mary, will speak at 2020 commencement

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — William and Mary announced that Dr. Anothony Fauci will receive an honorary degree from the college and will also deliver remarks at its 2020 in-person commencement ceremony.

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and has served as the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden. The college will give him an honorary degree Doctor of Science.

“Dr. Fauci exemplifies the value of service that runs so deep in our university,” said W&M President Katherine A. Rowe, who hosted a virtual Community Conversation with Dr. Fauci on Feb. 18. “He’s a public servant, who studied classics before turning to medicine. This breadth serves him well as he helps our nation navigate the challenge of our time. He is the ideal person to speak to William & Mary’s Class of 2020, who completed their degrees and launched professional lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Fauci will be giving his remarks virtually for this ceremony.

The Class of 2020’s in-person commencement will take place during William and Mary’s Homecoming weekend from Oct. 7 to 10. You can learn more about the ceremony online here.