JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate after a man walking his dog was killed by a driver who left the scene.

On the evening on April 15, 2023, state troopers were called to Fenton Mill Road for a reported hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Witnesses told police that they saw 64-year-old Andrew Davis of Williamsburg walking his dog in the eastbound lane of Fenton Mill Road when he was struck from behind by a vehicle. The driver did not stop and continued on Fenton Mill Road.

“State Police had reached out to the community seeking any information on the vehicle/suspect in the death of Mr. Davis,” a spokesperson for Virginia State Police said. “Unfortunately there were no leads or information provided that would lead investigators to the suspect.”

State police collected a chemical composition from the scene and provided it to the Department of Forensic Science. After analyzing the sample, the department determined the color of the vehicle to be a black to dark gray colored paint which was used by Honda from 1995 to 2015, containing metallic hues.

Virginia State Police is seeking assistance from the public in finding the suspect and their vehicle — likely a late model Honda with black or dark gray metallic paint that had significant front end damage on or after April 15, 2023.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.