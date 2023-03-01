Williamsburg fire crews responded to a fire that caused “moderate damage” to a home on the 100 block of Westover Avenue on March 1.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – On Wednesday afternoon, the Williamsburg Fire Department responded to a fire on the 100 block of Westover Avenue at a residential building. No injuries were reported from the fire.

Fire units arrived at the scene at 2:24 p.m. and by 3:08 p.m. the fire was under control. Fire staff then worked to remove debris and assess the moderate damage that the tire caused to the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. One person was in the home when the fire occurred but was able to leave safely. The resident, however, is now temporarily displaced due to the fire damage.