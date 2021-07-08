Two people attacked by rabid fox at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were attacked by a rabid fox at Busch Gardens Williamsburg on Monday, according to the Hampton-Peninsula Health District.

Officials say the fox was captured and died shortly after the attack.

Any guests with information regarding any exposure to this attack are asked to contact the Hampton-Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Environmental Health Office at (757) 603-4277. Exposure includes a bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose or mouth.

The Health District provided several rabies prevention guidelines:

Vaccinate your pets.

Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.

Enjoy wildlife from a distance – do not feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.

There is no word on the condition of those attacked.