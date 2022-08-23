A young gray fox pants while taking cover under a side rail on the side of the road (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP via Getty Images)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A wild fox bit multiple victims, both human and animal, in Williamsburg over the last couple of days.

Multiple sightings were reported of a wild gray fox in the areas of Mimosa Drive, Boundary Street, Counselor’s Way, and Griffin Avenue overnight between Monday, Aug. 22, and Tuesday, Aug. 23. Five people, one dog and one cat were reportedly bitten by the fox.

According to the City of Williamsburg, the fox is now dead. The animal was tested for rabies and the results are currently pending.

Residents of Williamsburg — or any other area in the commonwealth — that have come in contact with or been bitten by a wild or stray animal are encouraged to call the Virginia Department of Health at 757-603-4277.