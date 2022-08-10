WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man in Williamsburg has died after a large tree branch fell on his car as he was driving on Wednesday.

At 3:48 p.m. on Aug. 10, the Williamsburg Fire Department responded to the scene of a motor-vehicle incident on Jamestown Road near the intersection of Bayberry Lane.

According to a release from the City of Williamsburg, 42-year-old Hakeem A. Conway of Williamsburg was driving a 2018 Chevy Malibu northeast on Jamestown Road when a tree branch fell onto the car. Conway was pronounced dead at the scene, the release read.

A passenger in the car reported minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. According to the release, no other individuals were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

At the time of the incident, there were reports from the National Weather Service about high winds and lightning in the area. According to the city’s Public Information Officer Nicole Trifone, the tree branch likely fell due to weather conditions, but the incident remains under investigation.

The release said Jamestown Road will be closed between John Tyler Lane and Mill Neck Road until further notice. The City of Williamsburg’s Department of Public Works & Utilities and James City County Fire Department provided assistance on this call.