Wills for Heroes helps families of first responders prepare for the worst

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A national organization is helping the families of first responders prepare for the possibility that their hero does not make it home.

Wills for Heroes started 13 years ago after it was discovered that many first responders did not have wills or plans for their family when they pass away.

“It’s a peace of mind for our family,” said Megan Ogorek, whose husband is a Virginia State trooper.

The Ogorek family believes planning now is key when it comes to life after death. Trooper Joe Ogorek puts his life on the line every day and his wife believes she has to be prepared for whatever may happen.

“No one knows if they’re going to come back home one day,” M. Ogorek told 8News. “In law enforcement as well, that chance is greater.”

Wills for Heroes is a free service for first responders. Attorneys meet with people and help them draft wills and executing power of attorney in case of tragedies.

“To do these now, it’s a gift to their families if and when these situations pop up,” said Melissa Moser, who does estate planning for Wills for Heroes.

Each attorney who works with Wills for Heroes does it for free. The program started after the impact felt from 9/11 attacks.

“It was discovered that a lot of the first responders that passed away, did not have that plan in place,” Moser explained.

Officials with Will for Heroes are back in Richmond on Tuesday as more first responders from Capitol Police and Virginia State Police are expected to take advantage of the program.

