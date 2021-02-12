Winter storm’s expected ice threatening power lines, tree limbs

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The winter storm is threatening power lines and tree limbs heading into the weekend. 8News meteorologists say a half an inch of ice will start to snap them.

Dominion energy is on high alert through the weekend as thick snow still lingers on power lines from Thursday night.

“Now you have extra weight, it’s easier to snap power lines and branches,” said Matt DiNardo, an 8News meteorologist.

That’s just the first layer of what’s expected this weekend. Up next — more ice. It’s threatening how we stay warm inside.

“We want our customers to know that we’re staffed up and we’re ready to respond just as safely and quickly as possible,” said Audrey Cannon with Dominion energy.

Cannon reminds folks to make sure their emergency kit has everything it needs. You never know how long your power could be out. She added if you’re using a generator, “make sure its fueled and properly connected. Always operate it outdoors with proper ventilation.”

If you’re planning on venturing out, be aware of down power lines. Always assume they’re energized and dangerous, stay far away, and call the power company.

If your power goes out, don’t forget to tell your power company about it. Dominion says the easiest way to do that is on their app. Do not call 9-11 to report things like power outages.

