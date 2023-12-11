RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia’s first snowfall of the season has led to several school districts operating under a two-hour delay Monday morning.

Here is the list of schools operating under a two-hour delay:

  • Amelia County Public Schools
  • Brunswick County Public Schools
  • Caroline County Public Schools
  • Fluvanna County Public Schools
  • Louisa County Public Schools
  • Orange County Public Schools
  • Spotsylvania County Public Schools
  • Stafford County Public Schools
  • Fredericksburg City Public Schools
  • The Carmel School in Richmond
  • Northumberland County Public Schools
  • King and Queen County Public Schools
  • Hanover County Public Schools
  • Goochland County Public Schools
  • Petersburg City Public Schools

Powhatan County Public Schools are closed due to weather and road conditions. Offices will be closed and staff will not report. Any after-school or evening activities will be rescheduled.

Not all schools will be delayed, however, as Henrico County Public Schools has announced it will be operating on a normal school day schedule.