RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia’s first snowfall of the season has led to several school districts operating under a two-hour delay Monday morning.
Here is the list of schools operating under a two-hour delay:
- Amelia County Public Schools
- Brunswick County Public Schools
- Caroline County Public Schools
- Fluvanna County Public Schools
- Louisa County Public Schools
- Orange County Public Schools
- Spotsylvania County Public Schools
- Stafford County Public Schools
- Fredericksburg City Public Schools
- The Carmel School in Richmond
- Northumberland County Public Schools
- King and Queen County Public Schools
- Hanover County Public Schools
- Goochland County Public Schools
- Petersburg City Public Schools
Powhatan County Public Schools are closed due to weather and road conditions. Offices will be closed and staff will not report. Any after-school or evening activities will be rescheduled.
Not all schools will be delayed, however, as Henrico County Public Schools has announced it will be operating on a normal school day schedule.