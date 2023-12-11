RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia’s first snowfall of the season has led to several school districts operating under a two-hour delay Monday morning.

Here is the list of schools operating under a two-hour delay:

Amelia County Public Schools

Brunswick County Public Schools

Caroline County Public Schools

Fluvanna County Public Schools

Louisa County Public Schools

Orange County Public Schools

Spotsylvania County Public Schools

Stafford County Public Schools

Fredericksburg City Public Schools

The Carmel School in Richmond

Northumberland County Public Schools

King and Queen County Public Schools

Hanover County Public Schools

Goochland County Public Schools

Petersburg City Public Schools

Powhatan County Public Schools are closed due to weather and road conditions. Offices will be closed and staff will not report. Any after-school or evening activities will be rescheduled.

Not all schools will be delayed, however, as Henrico County Public Schools has announced it will be operating on a normal school day schedule.