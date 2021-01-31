Winter wonderland: Richmonders take advantage of snowy Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Winter weather alerts Sunday made for unsafe driving conditions. But for those on the snow-covered hills of the greater Richmond area, it was finally time to break out those new sleds.

Snowboarders, sledders, and even kayakers took to the hillside above the American Civil War Museum’s Historic Tredegar location in downtown Richmond to play in the snow as it accumulated Sunday morning.

One group of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) students made sure to get outside bright and early to enjoy the winter weather before the rain started to fall.

A group of VCU students brought a kayak to test out on the snow-covered hills. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

“We were excited,” the students said. “Literally, [we] ran to the store and bought a sled.”

The college juniors remember the blizzard of 2018, but they say Sunday’s weather proved to be better for activities in the snow.

“Freshman year, there was a huge blizzard,” they said. “That was so fun. But we didn’t get to go sledding, so this is even better.”

The group says they drove “slow and steady” on the way to the hillside. But once there, it was time to hop on their sleds and race. In addition to two three-person plastic sleds, they brought an inflatable polar bear tube, and a kayak in which to glide down the snow-covered hill.

Sledders gather at Forest Hill Park to enjoy Sunday’s winter weather. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

Over at Forest Hill Park, numerous children and families gathered to test out their sleds, as well.

“It’s very fast, exciting, and kind of scary,” one family said.

Though they are Richmond residents, they had never been sledding before.

One woman made a snow angel at Forest Hill Park. (Video: Olivia Jaquith)

“When it’s cold and snowing, I’d rather be inside, so I’m kind of glad they [my family] got me out,” they said. “We’re all having fun.”

Even with some rain and sleet in the forecast, it proved to be a successful first run at sledding.

“I hope it snows more next year!”