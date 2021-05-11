With gas supply low, be on the lookout for price gouging

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Lines are long, people are tense and prices are high after a ransomware attack led to the shut down of the Colonial Pipeline, which provides 45% of the gas for the east coast. Some businesses may try and take advantage of people’s desperation to fill up before stations run out of gas by price gouging.

Price gouging is when a supplier greatly increases the price of essential goods during a time of emergency.

Drivers may find that some gas stations are raising prices well above the already higher than normal prices. Gasbuddy is reporting an average of around $2.83 per gallon in the Richmond region on Tuesday.

But some stations are charging much more, like the BP on Williamsburg Road near Parker street charging $6.99.

The station was not advertising their price on the large sign outside but it was displayed at the pump.

8News spoke to an employee inside who said the owners told them they were out of gas. But outside people were still able to fill up at the pump. Employees explained they didn’t know what was going on.

“I just work here, I don’t know,” one worker said.

When asked about possible price gouging in the state, Attorney General Mark Herring said “bad actors” could take advantage of the short supply in order to make a higher profit.

“Virginians should not have to worry about paying exorbitant prices for gas and other necessary goods during this time,” Herring said. “I want to encourage any Virginian who believes they may have a price gouging complaint related to this incident to reach out to either my Consumer Protection Section or the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.”

Herring’s Consumer Protection page and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services both list a complaint form for consumers to mail or fax to either office.