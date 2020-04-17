With nearly a dozen COVID-related deaths, Chesterfield Health District working to slow down spread

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A total of 290 people in the Chesterfield Health District have tested positive for the coronavirus. Those numbers include 267 in Chesterfield County, 18 in Colonial Heights, and five in Powhatan.

“As I speak, the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and this health district are increasing,” said Dr. Alex Samuel, Chesterfield Health District Director, in a YouTube video on posted Thursday, March 19.

During a conference call, Dr. Samuel addressed how the district works with facilities, internal challenges with the outbreaks, and infection control.

As of right now, there are a total of eight outbreaks in the Chesterfield Health District. Five of which are at a long-term care facility, two at correctional facilities, and one in a congregate setting.

Dr. Samuel said an outbreak is considered two or more people having the virus. He confirmed outbreaks at the following: Spring Arbor at Salisbury, Colonial Heights Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Bon Air Juvenile Corrections Center, and the Virginia Women’s Correctional Center, and Unit 13.

“The challenge, however, is the once a facility has its first case, they’re playing catch up for a while and the goal as we work together with them to beef up their infection control process is to contain and slow the spread through infection control,” Dr. Samuel said.

He went on to explain the process for his health district. 8News learned when public health hears about a case, there’s a timeline before the district can officially do anything about it.

Dr. Samuel says there is a week and a half or two weeks between the time a person is exposed and they are notified. Typically, there are 2 to 14 days between exposure and symptom onset. He says the average appears to be 5 days.

There’s also a wait time to get test results back.

Dr. Samuel says that it can take anywhere from two days to a week to get test results. By the time the district hears about a case, it is likely others have been exposed throughout the facility as well. “However, I do think most places have been vigilant and are putting stricter front-line infection control practices in place,” Dr. Samuel added. “We are sharing information across the board to facilities as we’re learning about best practices and learn through experiences elsewhere.”

The Chesterfield Health District says the good news is that places they have worked and communicated with are taking this pandemic seriously.

COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS

“By reports were getting, they’re good about enforcing stricter control measures,” he said.

Dr. Samuels says one problem with COVID-19 cases is that they can’t be linked to specific sources that affect the mitigation process. So far, there 11 deaths have been reported in the Chesterfield Health District.

This includes Bishop Gerald Glen, Pastor of Chesterfield’s New Deliverance Evangelistic Church. Bishop Glenn held his last church service on March 22, two days before Governor Ralph Northam banned gatherings of ten or more people in the Commonwealth. He fell ill just 3 days later.

8News asked Dr. Samuel if there are plans to test more people who attended Bishop Glenn’s church after his wife and kids also tested positive. He couldn’t confirm or deny, but did say he is aware of the setting and it’s an ongoing investigation.

