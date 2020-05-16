With new safety measures in place, Spotsylvania Towne Center reopens for customers

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As Virginia enters ‘phase one’ of reopening, malls like Spotsylvania Towne Center have new protocols in place to make sure every customer’s visit is a safe and healthy one.

Katlin McKinney, Spotsylvania Town Center’s marketing director says those who visit Spotsylvania Towne Centre may notice several changes. McKinney says the mall is requiring all in-house staff to wear facial clothes and masks.

“We’ve been putting up signage to make sure social distance is being adhered to and making sure everyone feels comfortable enough coming to the mall,” McKinney added. The mall’s cleaning standards will also be intensified, especially in high-touch areas.

“We’ve put in hand sanitizers stations at every entrance,” McKinney added.

Visitors may also notice new signage and physical barriers to encourage everyone to practice safe-distancing and other healthy behaviors. Soon, the mall will offer “Mall To Go” curbside pickup at designated mall entrances by calling your favorite store, in advance, to place orders.

“It’s quick efficient and very low contact,” McKinney added.

Shoppers like Kevin Schiel told 8News it is nice to have a return back to a sense of normalcy, but the mall’s new look may take some getting used to.

“It’s weird seeing so many stores closed,” Schiel said. “Still, we were hoping some more would be open, but we understand that it’s a slow process.”

His wife, Stephanie Schiel, added, “I know people are still wary, still scared, but I think this is our new normal.”

The mall itself has remained open with reduced hours since government restrictions began in March. Some businesses have temporarily suspended operations. As of Friday, May 15, the mall will operate during the hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Sunday.

During the initial days and weeks ahead, it is suggested that visitors call or check online for the hours of operations of individual stores. Click here for a full listing of Spotsylvania Towne Center merchants.

