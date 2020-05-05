With tours on hold, River City Food Tours now offering food boxes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond foodies don’t have to let a pandemic get in the way of fine dining thanks to one business that aims to pack local’s plates.

Founded in 2005, River City Food Tours showcases all of the great restaurants across the Richmond area.

“We bring people to between 5 and 6 different restaurants in each neighborhood,” said co-owner Erin Beard. “You get to try one of the best dishes that we’ve already selected for you.”

But once COVID-19 closed restaurants River City Food Tours took a financial hit.

“We shut down in mid-March and at first it was a lot shock for us to have revenues fall to zero and not being able to run our food tours on a daily basis,” said co-owner Brian Beard.

With restaurants now focusing on takeout and delivery, River City Food Tours came up with a ‘Richmond Food Box’ idea by collecting different items from local eateries for sale.

“Every box supports at least 8 small businesses in Richmond,” Erin Beard added. The boxes, which are delivered, also vary week by week.

“From just dried goods to now we’re starting to include produce and frozen items and cold things,” Erin said.

The moves is a way for River City Food Tours to continue to support local businesses while also helping their own.

“Selling these boxes allow us to continue paying our operating expenses,” said Brian. “And we’ve now, in just week 2, been able to deliver enough boxes that we’re now able to re-hire some of our tour guides and be able to deliver boxes with us.”

Orders can be placed online and starting May 17, a pickup location will also be held.

LATEST HEADLINES: