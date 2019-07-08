‘That was horrible’: Witness recounts deadly Spotsylvania crash

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating the two-vehicle crash that claimed multiple lives Sunday afternoon.

8News spoke with a woman on FaceTime who saw the crash unfold before her very eyes. Sandi Yockey recounted the moments during the deadly crash along Courthouse Road.

“That was horrible. You just knew, hopefully, people were alive,” Yockey said.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2002 Honda Accord was traveling west on Courthouse Road when it ran off of the right shoulder. The driver over-corrected, which caused the Honda to cross the center-line, and collide with an eastbound 2012 Acura MDX.

“The Honda had kind of rolled over on its side and everyone was trying to figure out ways to get them out of the car,” Yockey said.

Three of the people in that Honda Accord died in the crash. Including a woman, a 12-year-old girl and a 10-month-old baby.

The driver of the vehicle and a juvenile passenger were taken to area hospitals to be treated.

VSP has identified the driver as 22-year-old Denia Brinzuela-Pascual. Her injuries are said to be life-threatening.

“You hear about being in situations like that with your adrenaline,” Yockey said. “But, he was in a complete panic.”

The victims in the crash were all wearing seat belts. The driver and passenger in the Acura are being treated for serious injuries.

