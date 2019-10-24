Woman accused in deadly Henrico hit-and-run located in Europe

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police said a woman accused in a deadly 2018 hit-and-run has been found in Spain.

Authorities said Osmaira E. Mendez-Urdaneta was located by Interpol, a worldwide police organization, and is not fighting extradition back to Virginia.

Officers had been searching for Mendez-Urdaneta, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, after 59-year-old Beverly Page Bourgeois was hit by a car on North Parham Road, near JR Tucker High School on Aug. 16, 2018. Bourgeois was rushed to a local hospital and died about two weeks later from her injuries.

Beverly Page Bourgeois

Police said Bourgeois was hit as she was doing yard work.

Urdaneta was ticketed for reckless driving charges and not having a driver’s license. She was later charged with involuntary manslaughter. Police suspected Urdaneta left the country to avoid prosecution.

