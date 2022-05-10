SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was arrested after driving a stolen vehicle in a high-speed chase through a Spotsylvania medical campus on Monday.

At around 12:45 p.m., Deputy Christopher Brooks while monitoring the speed of traffic on Spotsylvania Parkway, observed a 2015 Kia sedan come through his stationary radar at 64 miles per hour in a 45 mile an hour zone.

Brooks attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver — now identified as 25-year-old Melanie Renee Aragon, of Gordonsville — refused to pull over.

During the chase, Aragon made several detours before eventually being caught up in construction traffic on Mills Drive. Instead of coming to a complete stop, however, Aragon veered her vehicle towards Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

The pursuit with Aragon continued into the hospital campus. At one point, Aragon lost control of her vehicle and ran off the road but managed to continue her attempted escape.

The chase finally came to an end when deputies performed a rolling roadblock that stopped Aragon’s vehicle on the West side of the hospital.

Upon investigation, deputies learned that the vehicle had been stolen earlier from Albemarle County.

Melanie Renee Aragon (Courtesy of Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office)

Aragon was arrested and charged with felony eluding, speeding, driving while suspended and possession of a stolen vehicle. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.