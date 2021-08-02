Woman charged with DUI after crash on I-95 in Petersburg injures 6

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – A woman was charged with driving under the influence by Virginia State Police after she lost control of her vehicle on I-95 near Petersburg and injured five people early Saturday morning.

The woman, Shana L. Temple of Disputanta, VA, ran off the road and struck a stationary SUV, according to Virginia State Police.

“[Temple] was wearing a seatbelt and did not report any injury,” said VSP Sergeant Dylan Davenport.

A 35-year-old male, who was outside of the stopped SUV securing a load, received “serious, but non-life threatening” injuries.

A 17-year-old male was also outside of the SUV. He and the car’s four occupants, including three children, were transported to a local hospital.