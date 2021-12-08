Woman convicted of killing Rusty Mack granted conditional pardon by governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Margaret Blair Dacey was initially sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of Rusty Mack in Colonial Heights. Now, she might be close to being freed, seven years after she was put behind bars.

According to the Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Thomasson, Governor Ralph Northam has granted Dacey a conditional pardon.

In order for Dacey to be pardoned she must follow certain guidelines including completing reentry programming prior to her release and a three-year supervised probation.

According to Thomasson, Dacey had petitioned for the pardon earlier in 2021. It was then reviewed by Northam. A statement about the decision said that the governor has the power to grant such pardons and Northam in particular has used that to give second chances to people who “served significant periods of time and demonstrated a commitment to rehabilitation.”

The release said that at the time of her trial, Dacey had been encouraged by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office to take a plea bargain for a lesser charge and shorter sentence but she declined. The Secretary of the Commonwealth said that throughout her sentencing Dacey has expressed remorse and a commitment to public safety.

In regards to the family of the man killed by Dacey, the secretary said, “Nothing can bring back Mr. Mack, and his family’s feeling of immense loss and the void left by the death of their son is unimaginable.”

