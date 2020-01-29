Woman, girl die in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-95

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and a girl died when their car was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 in Sussex County.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. near mile marker 25. The preliminary investigation found a Mitsubishi Mirage experiencing mechanical problems stopped in the right travel lane with no hazard lights illuminated when it was struck in the rear by a Volvo tractor-trailer that was traveling in the right lane.

The tractor-trailer driver then lost control, slid onto the shoulder and overturned.

According to state police, the driver and the front seat passenger died on impact. The driver was identified as 57-year-old Melanie Tapper, of Harleysville, Pennsylvania. Police did not release the name of the front seat passenger because she was a minor.

A back seat passenger was taken to the Medical College of Virginia and is expected to recover. The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries.

Police are still investigating, but say everyone was wearing a seat belt at the time and alcohol was not a contributing factor.