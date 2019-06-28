Woman hurt after truck crashes into home in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a house in Caroline County.

Police said she is being treated for minor injuries.

The incident happened at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 601 around 4:40 p.m., according to State Police.

Troopers say Zinia Guzman, 46, of Bowling Green was driving a 2001 Mercury sedan, eastbound across Route 1 from Route 601.

At the same time, a 2017 Ford F-150 truck traveling northbound struck Guzman causing the truck to roll onto its side and slide into a nearby house.

All driver’s involved were wearing their seat belts, police said.

The male driver of the truck was transported to the hospital with minor injuries but is expected to be OK.

Police charged Guzman failure to yield the right of way.

