CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- Police in Chesterfield are investigating a shooting that hurt a woman Friday night.

Officers responded to the 5100 block of Burnt Oak Terrace near Chippenham Parkway around 8:36 pm. for reports of a shooting. A woman was found at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No information was released about a suspect.

If you have any information, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

