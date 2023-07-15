HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is recovering from injuries after an incident on Berryhill Road in the Varina area of Henrico County early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Henrico Police Department, officers responded to Berryhill Road near Saxby Road at 12:20 a.m. for a report of the shooting. They found a woman at the scene with an injury. It’s not clear if that injury was caused by gunshots.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. No information was released about a suspect. Police are still investigating.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.