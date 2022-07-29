Powhite Parkway currently ends abruptly near Little Tomahawk Creek. (Photo courtesy of Chesterfield County)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is dead after being hit by a car on the Powhite Parkway and Downtown Expressway interchange.

Officers responded to the scene of a collision on the Powhite Parkway and Downtown Expressway interchange early Friday morning.

According to the Richmond Police Department, a vehicle with three occupants became disabled in the left southbound travel lane in the interchange at approximately 12:12 a.m. on Friday morning. A woman exited the vehicle and a sedan traveling southbound struck her in the left lane of the highway.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other passengers of the victim’s vehicle were not injured.

The driver of the sedan, an adult man, was not injured.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact Detective J. DeBoard at (804) 646-1709 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.