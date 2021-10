NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 27-year-old woman was killed in an early morning crash on Monday.

Virginia State Police were called to the crash on Hacks Neck Road just before 3 a.m.

There they found that a Mercedes sedan had collided with a tree. The sedan driver, Heather Schaberg, did not have her seatbelt on and died at the scene.

Police said she ran off the right side of the road, hit a culvert, crossed Wicomico Point Road and then hit the tree.

The crash is still under investigation.