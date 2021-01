HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Hanover are still investigating what caused a single-car crash early Monday morning that claimed the life of a 22-year-old woman.

Victoria M. Woolcott of Ashland was killed after her 1996 Toyota sedan lost control while driving southbound on Washington Highway. The vehicle crossed both northbound lanes and struck a group of trees.

Hanover Police send their condolences to Woolcott’s family.