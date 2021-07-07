Woman killed in fatal log truck crash on Kings Highway

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to a fatal crash involving a log truck on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorties said the crash happened in the 14500 block of Route 3 (Kings Highway) just after 2 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 Mitsubishi Galant headed west on Kings Highway crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 1999 Mack truck with an empty logging trailer.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, 23-year-old Markeya H. Lucas of Colonial Beach, died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Mack truck was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.