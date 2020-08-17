Woman killed in Goochland County crash

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Goochland County.

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2900 block of Lowry Road on Aug. 16 after receiving a call at 8:31 p.m. about a crash in the area. The driver, identified as Aranez Lavonne Tinsley, was traveling southbound when she lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road.

The vehicle rolled over and struck several trees as a result of the crash. Tinsley, of Columbia,Va., was ejected and became pinned underneath the vehicle, authorities said. She was the only one in the car and was not wearing a seat belt.