GREENSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A woman died Sunday afternoon in Greensville County after a single-vehicle crash.

According to Virginia State Police, a woman driving a 1999 Dodge Ram ran off the roadway, struck a tree stump and flipped over at around 4:22 p.m.

The driver, a 73-year-old woman, died at the scene near the intersection of Moores Ferry Road and Webb Road.

