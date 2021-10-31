Woman killed in Louisa County crash, driver charged

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 83-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Louisa County on Sunday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers were called to Route 22, Louisa Road, at the intersection of Route 615, Columbia Road, at 12:08 p.m.

The initial investigation showed that the driver of a 2002 Suzuki SUV was headed west on Route 22 and tried to turn left onto Route 615, when it was hit by a 2015 Dodge pickup, headed east on Route 22.





Claudia Slaughter, 73, of Gordonsville was driving the Suzuki and Betty Walker, 83, of Gordonsville was the passenger. Walker died from her injuries at the hospital.

Slaughter was charged with failure to yield the right of way.

The passenger in the Dodge was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. All those involved were wearing a seatbelt, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.