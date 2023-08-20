NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is dead after police say she crashed her motorcycle near Interstate 64 in New Kent County.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to a report of a crash on Stage Road just east of Eltham Road at around 4:02 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Police determined that 38-year-old Sara Madrae Holden of the Lanexa area of New Kent was on a 2013 Triumph Street Triple R motorcycle heading east on State Road when she ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The impact caused Holden to be ejected from the motorcycle.

Holden was pronounced dead at the scene, she was wearing a helmet.

This crash is still under investigation by state police.