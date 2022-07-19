GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is dead after her vehicle overturned and crashed into a tree in Gloucester County this afternoon.

On Tuesday, July 19, state troopers were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash on Route 17, south of Arc Road.

Police said preliminary investigations revealed that at approximately 5:18 p.m., the driver and sole occupant of a 2015 Kia Sedan — identified as 20-year-old Elle Wrenn Hartley of Autrey Lane in Saluda — was traveling southbound on Route 17 when she ran off the roadway.

Hartley’s vehicle was reportedly overturned before striking a tree. Hartley was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and died upon impact, according to police.

The next of kin have been notified. Virginia State Police said it is unknown at this time if speed or alcohol played a contributing factor.