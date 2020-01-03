Woman robbed at Chesterfield Wawa; search for suspect underway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was robbed outside a Chesterfield Wawa, and now the search for the suspect is underway.

The robbery happened Thursday at the Wawa on the corner of Iron Bridge Road and Cogbill Road around 9:00 p.m.

That’s when a man approached a woman from behind, grabbed her purse and ran away with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

The suspect never used a weapon and the woman was not hurt.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, with no facial hair. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt and pants, black hat, and unlaced dark colored work boots.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Be sure to stay with 8News for updates.