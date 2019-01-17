Woman searching for lost tribute to her deceased 4-year-old son

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An Arizona woman is heartbroken over something special she lost in Richmond.

It looks like a charm bracelet, but the jewelry carries a big piece of her heart.

For 10 years, Amy Kownack wore her Pandora bracelet. When she slept, when she showered, it never left her wrist.

But somehow it slipped off during a visit to Richmond.

When Amy lost the bracelet, she lost a tribute to her 4-year-old son.

“A little boy with such a bright smile that would just brighten anyone’s day,” Amy remembers .

Carston Kownack brought joy to his family. But when he was four, his death brought sorrow.

“Ten years ago he was on a visit with my ex-husband and had a tragic accident and drowned in a swimming pool,” his tearful mom explained.

She found comfort in the bracelet. The beads spelled out her son’s name and there were charms to remind her of special times.

“When you lose someone you love, you cling to what you can have, and for me that bracelet was one of those things,” Amy added.

Sometime between December 30th and 31st, the bracelet fell from her wrist.

Amy backtracked and traced her steps to places like the Westhampton post office and multiple stores along Broad Street near Willow Lawn and Short Pump.

The distraught mom never found the missing piece of her heart.

“I started to really, I guess, give up hope that maybe someone else found it and they needed that bracelet more than me for the love and strength it carries,” she said. “I don’t really expect a miracle, but I still believe in them and I’m hoping that somehow, some way I can have that back.”

Amy says that bracelet not only reminded her every day of her precious little boy, it motivated her to live a life that would make Carston proud.

If you have any information about the bracelet, email reporter Kristin Smith.

