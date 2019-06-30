1  of  5
Police ID woman killed in rollover crash in Chesterfield

WRIC Newsroom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police says the woman who was seriously injured in a rollover crash Sunday has died.

She has been identified as Alexa Nichole Kelley, 27, of the 4200 block of Stebbins St in Chester.

Police say the incident occurred in the 800 block of W. Hundred Road around 6:15 p.m.

The woman was traveling westbound on W. Hundred Road when she lost control of the vehicle, according to police. The crash caused the vehicle to overturn.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries where she later died.

Police are investigating. All westbound lanes were closed near Old Bermuda Hundred Rd. as a result of the crash. The roads are since reopened.

Police say additional information will be released shortly.

