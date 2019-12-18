Woman, VSP trooper hospitalized after 2-car crash in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was seriously injured and a Virginia State Police trooper suffered minor injuries in a two-car crash in Dinwiddie County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Courthouse Road (Route 627) and Turkey Egg Road (Route 740).

According to VSP, a trooper driving his marked 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling northbound on Courthouse Road when a southbound 2011 Ford Fusion, being driven by an 84-year-old woman from Ford, struck the trooper’s vehicle while attempting to make a left-hand turn into Turkey Egg Road.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, VSP said in a release. The trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Charges are pending at this time.

