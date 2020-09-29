Woman who survived serial killer abduction meets Spotsylvania K-9 namesake

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office recently announced that K9 Kara recently had the opportunity to meet her namesake, Kara Chamberlain! (Photos: Facebook)

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman who survived being kidnapped by a serial killer in 2002 met the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office K9 named after in a sweet moment captured by deputies.

K9 Kara is named after Kara Robinson Chamberlin, who at 15 was kidnapped from her friend’s front yard by a serial killer. Police say the serial killer claimed the lives of three Spotsylvania County girls: Sofia Silva and sisters Kristin and Kati Lisk.

Chamberlin escaped while her abductor was sleep.

She shares her survival story with the hope of encouraging others. “We are who we are because of what happened but we are not defined by it.”

K9 Kara not only honors her namesake but honors the memories of the girls who died. K9 Kara is one of the seven from the Spotsylvania County’s K-9 Team.

