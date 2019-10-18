Woman with ‘history of health problems’ missing out of Brunswick County

Authorities in Brunswick County are asking for help locating a missing woman who has a ‘history of health problems.’

Frances Leandra Colbert, 51, was last seen at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, and last spoken to roughly three hours later via text messages with her son.

Colbert is described as a 5 feet tall black female with brown eyes and black hair.

“Officers from Lawrenceville Police Department are actively searching for Ms. Colbert, along with assistance from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.” Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-848-3133.