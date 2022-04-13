RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Plans for a new George Wythe High School are moving forward after the school board agreed to Mayor Levar Stoney’s latest proposal.

Richmond City Council members plan to transfer $7.3 million so construction can start on the new high school. The confirmation of the transfer comes after Richmond School Board members voted Monday night to agree with Stoney’s latest proposal: a new high school that seats 1,800 students.

The school board and city council members disagreed on the size of the school for almost a year. Jenny Aghomo, a Richmond Public Schools parent, said she watched the contention go on for several months.

“It’s kind of insane to think about, that you would want a school on the Southside smaller when there’s so much growth,” she said.

She added that it is a relief the attention is put back on the students and said she hopes the students are able to get the facility they deserve.

City council members will vote on the proposed agreement on April 25.

The process is similar to what other school districts are doing to build their own new schools.

In Hanover County, the school district is preparing to build a new $40 million elementary school in July.

The John M. Gandy Elementary School will seat 800 students. The new school will consolidate two of the county’s current elementary schools into one school.

Prince George County Schools is building a new $32 million dollar elementary school, which will seat 850 students. The new school will replace William A. Walton Elementary School. The school plans to open its doors to students in 2023.

While Henrico County Schools is not building any new schools this year, the county is planning to remodel some educational centers, including the Hermitage ACE Center this year.

Henrico’s next new building project will be the HCPS Environmental Education Living Building, if, approved in the proposed 2022 bond referendum.