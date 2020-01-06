You can now text Prince George County police

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
texting_414391

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — You can now text the Prince George County Emergency Communication Center if you find yourself in an emergency.

The communication center can now receive and answer Text-to-911 calls.

“Text-to-911 service will be available for those individuals who cannot safely make a voice call to 911 during an emergency,” the county said in a release.

Text-to-911 is available on plans from Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile. All you have to do is type ‘911’ in the field for a phone number.

Here’s a list of when Prince George County police said it is appropriate to text instead of call:

  • Deaf, hard of hearing callers, or individuals with a speech disability.
  • A caller who is unable to speak due to a medical or other condition.
  • Emergencies that would put a caller in danger if making a voice call.

“Please only use this service in emergencies where a voice call is not possible or safe,” PGCPD said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events