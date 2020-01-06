You can now text Prince George County police

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — You can now text the Prince George County Emergency Communication Center if you find yourself in an emergency.

The communication center can now receive and answer Text-to-911 calls.

“Text-to-911 service will be available for those individuals who cannot safely make a voice call to 911 during an emergency,” the county said in a release.

Text-to-911 is available on plans from Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile. All you have to do is type ‘911’ in the field for a phone number.

Here’s a list of when Prince George County police said it is appropriate to text instead of call:

Deaf, hard of hearing callers, or individuals with a speech disability.

A caller who is unable to speak due to a medical or other condition.

Emergencies that would put a caller in danger if making a voice call.

“Please only use this service in emergencies where a voice call is not possible or safe,” PGCPD said.