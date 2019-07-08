You can weigh in on gun control legislation ahead of Tuesday’s special session

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Community leaders and elected officials want to hear what you think should be done to address gun violence in the Commonwealth.

Radio personality and community activist Clovia Lawrence is hosting two town halls on gun control legislation Monday as part of a series called “Barbershop Talks,” where the community can get involved in pressing issues.

Special guests include Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran.

Virginia lawmakers are set to assemble Tuesday for what will likely be a contentious legislative session on gun laws.

Governor Ralph Northam called the special session last month shortly after a Virginia Beach city employee opened fire on his coworkers at a municipal building on May 31.

Northam, a Democrat faced with a gun-friendly, Republican-controlled General Assembly in the middle of a legislative election year, is urging action on a several gun-control measures. He said lawmakers owe the victims of gun violence “votes and laws, not thoughts and prayers.”

Police said Virginia Beach employee DeWayne Craddock used two semi-automatic handguns, a silencer and extended ammunition magazines to murder 12 people at a municipal building. Craddock was then killed in a gunbattle with police.

Republicans have criticized the governor – who has been politically weakened by a racist yearbook photo scandal from earlier this year- as an opportunist trying to exploit a tragedy for political gain.

The first town hall Monday is from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Haywood Hair Image, located at 2201 Semmes Avenue.

The second town hall Monday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at International Hair, located at 4805 Forest Hill Avenue.



