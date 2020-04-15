‘You took something precious from us’: Brothers want pregnant sister’s killer brought to justice

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The brothers of a pregnant woman found shot to death inside a car in Richmond’s East End is speaking out to 8News.

Richmond Police identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the 3400 block of Blakey Street on April 9 as 31-year-old Francesca Harris-Scarborough. Affectionately known by her family as “Franny,” more questions remain than answers for a pair of brothers pleading for help in catching their sister’s killer.

Francesca Harris-Scarborough

“We’re trying to be strong and keep ourselves together to get through this, but this is the saddest thing I’ve ever experienced,” said Jean Harris.

Shot and left dead inside a car, Harris says his sister’s death has “been painful.”

“I mean to get a call like that about your sister…it’s been painful,” he told 8News.

Austin Harris described his sister as a “sweetheart” and an “angel,” who was robbed of her potential by gunfire.

Jean Harris echoed the sentiment.

Francesca Harris-Scarborough

“I believe she could’ve been a New York Times best-selling author that’s how much she used to write and just tell vivid stories and paint pictures with her words,” Jean Harris said.

The Harris brothers told 8News their sister was 2-3 months pregnant at the time of her death. They were hoping for a baby niece.

“It’s already heartbreaking and it’s already the worst pain you ever felt,” Jean Harris added. “But to know that we had a niece or a nephew that will never see life because of what that person did, that’s the hardest part.”

The brothers ask anyone with information about their sister’s death to please contact the police. They also have a message for her killer.

“You took something precious from us that can never be replaced. And I don’t know how you can live with yourself at night knowing what you did, and you need to turn yourself in. And even when you turn yourself in it will never fill in the void that you left for us.”

