You will still get your mail delivered today despite Juneteenth now being a national holiday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With President Joe Biden signing the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law this week making Juneteenth a national holiday, typically meaning federal workers get a day off, at least for 2021 you can expect your mail to be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) on June 19.

A statement issued June 17 by the USPS said the timing of the enactment was too short for post offices across the nation to close in observance of the holiday.

“We are part of the nation’s critical infrastructure and our customers are relying on us to deliver our essential services,” the statement said. “Closing down our operations without providing appropriate time would lead to operational disruptions and be a disservice to our customers and those who rely upon us.”

USPS did say they intend to discuss future observance of the holiday with various postal service stakeholders.