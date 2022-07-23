RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local non-profit hosted a field day in Richmond to raise awareness of violence and promote peace in the community.

The free event was hosted by 4th Element Services, a non-profit formed in February 2021 that advocates for health and wellness in local communities of color.

The event took place at the Randolph Community Center and featured food trucks, carnival-style treats, a DJ, corn hole, tug-of-war, sack racing, kickball, basketball, and more.

“We’re doing it field day-style, so our goal was to have more fun, less violence,” said 4th Element Services co-founder Leon Eldridge.