UPDATE 9/22 AT 1:08 P.M. BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Students are slowly being let out of the building, and police are leaving the scene.

Botetourt County Public Schools says the school went on lockdown due to a possible threat on Friday afternoon. The incident remains under investigation.

WFXR News has reached out to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office and has not heard back yet. We will continue to update this story with information as it is released.

Law enforcement cars on the scene of Lord Botetourt High School on Sept. 22. (Dustin Hennessey/ WFXR News)

Lord Botetourt High School sign (Dustin Hennessey/ WFXR News)

Details about this incident are limited; however, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office and the animal control unit are on the scene.

This is a developing story. WFXR News is at the scene and will update this store once additional details are made available.